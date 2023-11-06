'Black Panther' Stuntman Killed in Car Crash With Kids in Georgia

A Hollywood stuntman, whose film credits include "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," was killed along with three of his children in a car crash in Georgia.

Taraja Ramsess was driving his 5 kids in a pickup truck on the Interstate in DeKalb County Halloween night when he turned onto an exit ramp and collided with a tractor-trailer, according to WSB-TV News. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Ramsess was declared dead at the scene with two of his daughters -- a 13-year-old and the other just 8 weeks old.

His mom, Akili, confirmed their deaths on Instagram and later revealed in a second IG post his 10-year-old son -- who was on life support -- had also passed away.

Akili wrote that Ramsess' two other daughters survived, but the 3-year-old was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Akili also honored Ramsess, talking about his love for his children, martial arts, motorcycles and especially filmmaking.

In Hollywood, Ramsess was known for his roles in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," but his stunt work was also featured in "Avengers: Infinity War," "The Suicide Squad" and "Creed III," as well as other movies.

He also worked in the art department on "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "The Walking Dead" and "The Vampire Diaries."

Ramsess was 41.