Barbara Walters' Longtime NYC Home Finds Buyer, Sale Pending

11/6/2023 3:48 PM PT
Barbara Walters spent a good amount of her life in one of the nicest pads in New York City -- one that went on the market earlier this year ... and which may have a new owner.

You'll recall ... the late news icon's fam put her Manhattan condo up for sale back in April -- this just a few months after she passed away in December 2022 -- and the 5-bed, 6-bath home was listed at the time for $19.75 million, which was well worth it. The place is nice!

Since then, however, it looks like the real estate agents who were working on it ended up dropping the price tag a tad -- and as of right now, it was going for around $17.7 mil.

Somebody has made an offer on the home, and we've confirmed it's under contract -- which means the sale is pending, and should go through ... assuming all goes according to plan. What we don't know is if the would-be buyer ponied up $17.7 million, more ... or less.

If escrow does close, we'll find out in due time through property records -- but if the mystery shopper spent anywhere near what it was priced at ... they got a good deal.

The crib has all the bells and whistles of East Coast luxury -- including a wood-burning fireplace, and 10-foot high ceilings ... not to mention Central Park views. Congrats ... maybe. 😅

