Jon Voight Calls Out Daughter Angelina Jolie Over Palestine Stance

Jon Voight is on opposite ends of the Israel-Palestine conflict from his daughter, Angelina Jolie ... and he explained in impassioned terms why he thinks she's wrong.

The actor posted a lengthy video on Instagram, in which he torches his own flesh and blood for her mostly pro-Palestine stance ... where she called for a ceasefire, and condemned Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.

JV says Israel is in the midst of war, and that their retaliation, by nature, will be ugly ... which he believes is justified due to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack carried out by Hamas.

As Jon puts it ... he says he's disappointed with Angie for "having no understanding of God's honor, God's truths" -- going on to call Israel's response in Gaza "justice for God's children in the Holy land. He also says this conflict can't be civil now ... it's gone too far for that.

Jon also points out a tactic that many military strategists say Hamas uses in burrowing itself among innocent Palestinians -- namely, using human shields to defend themselves.

Bottom line ... Jon is very much pro-Israel, and is nowhere near calling for peace like AJ. FWIW, JV's words here are probably falling on deaf ears ... he's estranged from his kid.

As far as his point, though ... the bodies are piling up in Gaza -- well over 9,000 now by many estimations -- and Israel is facing increased scrutiny for their cause. More and more U.S. politicians are calling for a "pause" ... including President Joe Biden and his staff.