Lady Gaga Was Annoying in College, Says Carly Waddell

Lady Gaga has the world at her feet now, but she's getting no "Applause" from a former college classmate -- Carly Waddell claims the singer's behavior would "drive her crazy."

"Bachelor" alum Carly is also a singer -- though she's more known for her TV dating conquests -- and while on ex-"Bachelor" star Jason Tartick's podcast, "Trading Secrets," she revealed she was "not a fan" of Gaga back when they were both attending NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Case in point ... Carly said that Gaga -- who went by her real name, Stefani, back then -- would dismiss basic lunchtime etiquette, singing "Wicked" at the top of her lungs while on the piano as others tried to eat in peace ... every single day.

Carly said, "It was break time, and we were forced to listen to her" ... which she found so irritating, she started eating her lunch in the hallway just to flee Gaga's singing.

But did Gaga's flair for performing arts put her above everyone else in class? Carly says no ... but with Grammys, an Academy Award & many more accolades under her belt, she acknowledges that Gaga is NOW above everyone else.