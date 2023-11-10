Attenborough Echidna Captured On Camera Despite Belief it Was Extinct

Play video content Expedition Cyclops

Scientists are celebrating a remarkable discovery -- the Attenborough Echidna can't be extinct, as they thought it was, because it was caught on freakin' camera!!!

Check out the extremely rare find, captured on a remote camera placed by Oxford University researchers on an expedition to Indonesia. The footage shows the long-beaked creature just strolling in the woods.

Dr. James Kempton told BBC News he and his whole team got the impressive footage on "the very last SD card that we looked at, from the very last camera that we collected, on the very last day of our expedition." Point being ... the critter made one hell of an entrance.

He says his whole team was "euphoric" when they found the old timer, and rightfully so ... the Echidna -- scientific name Zaglossus attenboroughi, named after famed biologist Sir David Attenborough -- was thought to have evolved in the time of dinosaurs, about 200 million years ago.

It isn't clear exactly when the spiky mammal went extinct -- or so scientists thought -- but the only evidence of the creature was collected in 1961.