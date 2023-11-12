Brie Larson -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
11/12/2023 12:40 AM PT
Brie Larson's looks over the years are simply Marvel-ous!
Here is a 13-year-old version of the young actress in Hollywood showcasing a youthful curled hairstyle at a "Crossroads" movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre back in 2002 (left). This was the same time she played Emily Stewart -- Bob Saget's daughter -- in "Raising Dad."
And, more than 2 decades later ... the Marvel studios star has been showing off her natural beauty and glow -- most recently during Paris Fashion Week (right) -- as well as hitting the big screen this weekend, playing the rebellious Carol Danvers in "The Marvels."
The question here is ...