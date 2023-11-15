'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory Dead at 40

Brandi Mallory -- a former cast member on the TV show "Extreme Weight Loss" -- has died in Georgia.

Mallory passed away in Atlanta on November 9, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

The ex-reality star made her 2014 appearance on season 4 of the ABC series. She revealed why she joined "Extreme Weight Loss" during a 2018 interview uploaded to YouTube.

Mallory told a journalist she was motivated to lose weight after her portly sorority sister died at age 29.

She said it played on her mind that she could die too if she didn't do something about her 329-pound frame.

The makeup artist said she went on a casting call for "The Biggest Loser," but was rejected, yet the producers helped her win a spot on "Extreme Weight Loss."

That show featured obese people on their journey to shed weight with a healthy diet and workout routine.

Mallory was 40.