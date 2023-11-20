Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Returning to Stage in Brazil Amid Fan’s Death

Play video content

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Brazil after a hiatus due to the sizzling heat -- and seemingly paid tribute to a fan who recently died at one of her shows.

The pop superstar put on an emotional performance Sunday at Estadio Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where just two nights earlier Ana Clara Benevides passed away during a heat wave before Taylor’s Friday show began.

Ana was feeling ill before she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

On Sunday, Taylor hit the stage again in Rio, but this time the temps were much lower than the previous two nights, which forced her to postpone Saturday’s concert.

During last night’s performance, Taylor sat at her piano and poured out her heart, playing her song, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”

Some of her “Swifties” jumped on X, speculating Taylor chose that tune to honor Ana and giving her major props.

One fan wrote, “singing #biggerthanthewholesky was a beautiful way to honor Ana and we can know it by hearing Taylor’s voice.”

Another fan posted a series of photos, including one of Ana, and pointed out, @taylorswift13 did a beautiful job honoring all Swifties taken too soon.”

A third Swiftie said, “I already have immense respect for @taylorswift13 but after tonight’s surprise song, it’s tripled.”