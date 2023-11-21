Todd Chrisley Upset He Won't Be With Family For The Holidays

Todd Chrisley won't be celebrating the coming weeks as the most wonderful time of the year ... he's disgruntled about not being able to spend the holidays with his family while locked up.

Todd's attorney, Jay Surgent, tells TMZ ... Todd's very upset about his situation as his first holiday season behind bars begins and he's around other inmates instead of loved ones.

We're told Todd's daughter, Savannah, is planning to visit both Todd and Julie in prison at some point over the holidays ... but it obviously won't be their normal holiday routine.

Remember, Julie's locked up too ... with the Chrisleys sentenced to hard time after being convicted last year in their bank fraud and tax evasion trial.

Savannah, of course, wants her parents home for the holidays ... but it's not happening for a while, even though Todd and Julie have been able to get their 12 and 7-year sentences reduced -- Todd got 2 years off, and Julie got 1 off.

Todd's going to be served a special Thanksgiving spread at FPC Pensacola in Florida ... but it's a far cry from the home cooking he's used to.

While it sounds like reality is starting to sink in, Todd's attorney tells us they are still exploring legal strategies for how to get him home early ... Surgent says Todd has a new court date in March where his legal team will try to reverse his conviction.