Todd Chrisley Believes God Sent Him To Prison To Help Other Inmates

Todd Chrisley thinks his time in prison is actually a mission from God to help others ... which is why he says he's trying to improve prison conditions from the inside.

Todd's attorney, Jay Surgent, tells TMZ ... Todd's encountered "gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system," while at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

Todd says he feels blessed to have a platform where he can cast light on the issues he and other inmates face daily. As we reported, Todd claims he's been mistreated while locked up.

We're told the things Todd has witnessed behind cell bars are nothing short of cruel, which is why he's planning on using his time, energy, and resources to make prison life tolerable. As for the cruel treatment ... his lawyer says Todd once saw a man suffer a seizure and didn't get help for more than an hour.

Specifically, Jay says Todd's planning to launch programs and resources to help address the problems he says countless inmates are facing. A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ ... "While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations, we can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Todd was given a 12-year sentence, while his wife, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years ... after the 2 were convicted in their bank fraud and tax evasion trial. BTW, their sentences were reduced last month -- Todd got 2 years off, and Julie got 1 off.