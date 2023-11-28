Nardo Wick Speaks Out Following Entourage's Attack on Fan, Tried to Stop It

update

2:35 PM PT -- A spokesperson for Tampa PD tells us "detectives reached out to the performer" ... though a source close to Nardo Wick says the two sides have not yet spoken.

Nardo Wick is finally speaking out after members of his entourage were seen brutally attacking a fan who simply wanted a photo ... saying the whole thing left him upset, but claiming there was nothing he could have done to stop it.

Play video content TMZ.com

NW just took to Instagram to post an explanation of how he says he handled things immediately following the disgusting sucker punch. The rapper says he doesn't condone what happened, and reached out to the fan's mom to express how sorry and concerned he was over what went down.

Then he gets into the cowardly members of his team, writing, "I cant control another grown man actions, I ain't know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened."

Nardo goes on, "I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was, I love and appreciate all my fans and don't condone what happened at all dat s*** ain't gangsta or cool in no type of way."

TMZ broke the story, George Obregon Jr., a 20-year-old fan of Nardo, approached the rapper after his show in Tampa Sunday night to ask for a photo.

In video, obtained by TMZ, you see one member of NW's entourage punch George from the side while another punches him straight on ... we're told George suffered a severe concussion and brain bleed.

We've obtained Instagram messages from Nardo to George's mom as well as directly to George following the attack, you can see the rapper's upset over what happened.

Nardo's mom, who also works as his manager, was also in touch with George's mom ... getting updates on his medical condition.

A spokesperson from the Tampa Police Department tells us they're asking for help identifying the men who punched George.

Play video content TMZ.com

In his social media post, Nardo Wick does not mention the men by name, nor clarify if he's been speaking with the police to identify the men to help bring justice to his fan who only wanted a photo.