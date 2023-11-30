Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera Welcome Baby Girl ... Hendrix Rouge

11/30/2023 7:28 AM PT
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera introduced their newborn baby to the world in epic fashion this week ... giving their daughter her very own boxing-esque entrance!!

Bliss and Cabrera -- who revealed their pregnancy in May -- shared the funny clip on Wednesday ... announcing their first kid was born on Nov. 27, and she's been "breaking hearts since."

In the video, Cabrera does a slow-mo walk down the hallway as Jimi Hendrix's "Foxy Lady" plays in the background ... before a bell goes off to give the full "fight night" vibe.

"Weighing at six pounds, nine ounces, she is 21 inches of fury -- Hendrix Rouge Cabrera," a voice says in the clip.

Of course, the song choice was no accident -- the couple explained they named their daughter in honor of the rock legend.

"Hendrix after Jimi," Bliss said on the X app in September. "Rouge (for a few Personal reasons) in relation to the color Red."

"We love music (& baby does too) we have a lot of Jimi Hendrix paintings in our house.  2. Rouge in relation to the color red - made the choice extra meaningful."

Bliss added, "Ryan and I see Moulin Rouge every time we go to NYC & it’s our favorite play."

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
Bliss and Cabrera first started dating in 2020 ... and got engaged that same year. The couple became Mr. and Mrs. in April 2022 after a beautiful ceremony in Palm Desert, California.

Congratulations!!

