Julianna Margulies Sorry for Saying Black People 'Brainwashed' to Hate Jews

Julianna Margulies recently said Black people were "brainwashed" to hate Jews -- something she now regrets ... and is apologizing over.

The actress, who's Jewish, made the inflammatory comment late last month on a podcast appearance with Andy Ostroy ... where they talked about young people's overwhelming embrace of Palestine in the Israel-Hamas war -- something they chalked up to antisemitism.

Specifically, Margulies mentioned African-Americans and people in the LGBTQ+ community as being wholly misguided in their position on the matter ... saying they'd be the first ones to be discriminated against -- if not outright killed -- in just about any Muslim country.

JM went to express disbelief that Black people, specifically, as a group seemed to be speaking out against Israel/Zionists -- which she apparently views as hating on Jews, at large, as well -- and then brought up the fact that Jewish people had stood with Blacks during the Civil Rights era ... and basically said the same should be done now in return.

She then said that a recent Ken Burns doc on the Holocaust should be mandatory viewing in schools these days -- especially for the Black community ... whom she suggested either didn't know the horrid history, or whom she said had probably been taught to "hate Jews."

It caused a lot of backlash, and on Friday ... she folded, saying -- "I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect."

Margulies continued ... "I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop."

She added ... "Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination."