Alvin Kamara Breaks NFL Official's Leg ... During Sideline Run

An NFL official had to be taken off the field on Sunday on a stretcher ... after he suffered a gruesome leg injury following a sideline collision with Alvin Kamara.

The play happened in the second quarter of the Saints' matchup with the Lions in New Orleans ... when Kamara took a pitch from Derek Carr and accelerated toward the first-down marker.

This sideline worker’s leg did not look good after Alvin Kamara ran into him. Prayers up 🙏

This sideline worker's leg did not look good after Alvin Kamara ran into him. Prayers up 🙏

On his way, though, a Detroit defender shoved him out of bounds ... and when he went crashing toward the turf, his momentum carried him right into the knee of a game official.

The sideline worker crumpled in pain as soon as Kamara hit him ... and broadcast cameras showed his leg had bent awkwardly inward as a result of the hit.

Trainers eventually raced to his aid ... and strapped him to a backboard -- before carting him away from the field for further treatment.

The NFL has not yet released an update on his condition as of Monday morning.

