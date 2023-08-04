Alvin Kamara Suspended 3 Games By NFL For Vegas Beatdown

Alvin Kamara's football season will start a little later this year ... the NFL just announced they've suspended the Pro Bowl running back 3 games for his role in a brawl in Las Vegas last year.

28-year-old Kamara, who was facing a felony battery charge, struck a plea with prosecutors last month, ultimately pleading no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge. Alvin has to complete 30 hours of community service and make a 6-figure payment to the victim, who was seriously injured.

With the criminal case closed, it was just a matter of time before the NFL announced AK's punishment ... and that finally happened on Friday.

"Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Chris Lammons of the Indianapolis Colts are suspended for their teams’ first three regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the NFL announced today."

Play video content TMZSports.com

"The suspensions stem from their involvement in a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas establishment."

FYI, Lammons was also involved in the incident.

The fight happened on February 5, 2022 -- the day before the Pro Bowl -- at the Cromwell Hotel ... where Kamara was seen, along with several other men, putting a beating on another man near a bank of elevators.

Cops said Kamara punched the man at least 8 times.

For his part, AK has accepted responsibility ... he even spoke about the incident at practice on Friday.

"It's a tough ordeal to be in," Kamara said. "You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I'm wrong and I was completely wrong."

Alvin, a former 3rd-round draft pick and 5-time Pro Bowler, is heading into his 7th season with the New Orleans Saints.

Play video content New Orleans Saints