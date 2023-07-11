Alvin Kamara Strikes Plea Deal In Las Vegas Assault Case

Alvin Kamara has cut a deal with prosecutors in his Las Vegas assault case, TMZ Sports has learned ... and the whole episode could now be put behind the New Orleans Saints star in just a matter of weeks.

According to court documents filed in Nevada on Tuesday, Kamara has agreed to enter a no-contest plea to a lesser charge of misdemeanor breach of peace in the case.

Kamara agreed that as punishment, he'll perform 30 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine, and shell out $105,196.17 to Darnell Greene -- the man who claimed the NFL running back beat the hell out of him during an incident a The Cromwell Hotel and Casino in February 2022.

According to the docs ... prosecutors accepted Kamara's stipulations -- and in exchange, they said they'd drop the charges of felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery that they had initially hit him with following the incident.

The agreement has yet to be signed off by a judge -- though that is expected to happen at a hearing later this month.

In addition, Kamara also closed out his civil case with Greene on Wednesday -- according to Greene's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

In a social media post, Buzbee said the two sides "settled on confidential terms" -- while adding that Kamara signed a public mea culpa as part of the settlement that read, "Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas."

Greene had initially accused Kamara of getting violent with him at an elevator near Drai's at around 6:30 AM. Greene said the altercation all started because Kamara wouldn't let him on the lift ... adding that he suffered serious facial injuries in the confrontation. He sued, and sought $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.