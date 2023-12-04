Mexican Woman Dies After Shark Bites Off Leg, But Saved Her Daughter

Play video content

A mother in Mexico died after her leg got bitten off by a shark in the ocean -- this as she attempted to save her daughter ... who ultimately survived.

The shocking aftermath of the shark attack in Melaque was caught on video that made the rounds this weekend -- and it's incredibly brutal. You can see 26-year-old Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez being carried to shore by a group of bystanders ... and her limb's missing.

People scream in terror as those nearby rush over to help and flag down first responders -- but, sadly, Jimenez ended up losing her life after a massive amount of blood loss.

Per local officials, Jimenez was in the water with her 5-year-old when she noticed a shark swimming close by, about 75 feet from shore. The mother quickly hoisted her daughter up onto a floating play platform ... however, the animal ended up going after her instead.

The child is said to have been uninjured in the episode, but it's an absolute tragedy ... because she lost her mom. Law enforcement shut down the beach in the aftermath, including surrounding seaside areas as a precautionary measure.