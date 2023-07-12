Great White Shark Video, See Them Lurking Under California Surfers

Play video content Kevin Christopherson @ Enci Media

One of the most popular surf spots in Southern California is teeming with man-eating sharks -- video clearly shows a handful of great whites lurking just under the surface as surfers catch waves.

Ya gotta see the footage from San Onofre State Beach ... there are 4 to 5 sharks swimming between the waves with more than a dozen surfers nearby, or in some cases, paddling right over the potentially killer fish.

The incredible video was captured by photog Kevin Christopherson's drone Friday over San Onofre -- one of SoCal's surf meccas -- and most surfers don't seem concerned about what's swimming underneath them.

As you can see, sharks are there as surfers zip over them on waves ... and the predators are swimming nearby while surfers bob in the water, waiting for the next break.

These sharks are pretty big too ... because they're as big or bigger than the surfers' longboards.

Fact is, San Onofre State Beach is known to be a breeding ground for great whites ... so, most, if not all, of these surfers are aware of the risk.

Still, getting shark sightings like this on camera is a rarity.