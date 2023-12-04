Michael Chandler Gets Into Tequila Biz, Buys Ownership Stake In 'Hiatus'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor isn't the only UFC fighter making a splash in the liquor industry ... The Notorious' rival, Michael Chandler, tells TMZ Sports he's now part owner of a premium tequila, Hiatus!

37-year-old Iron Mike joined Babcock to discuss the new business venture ... with Chandler teaming up with Kris DeSoto five years after he initially founded the tequila.

"A little over a year ago I found Hiatus Tequila. From the first sip I wanted more," Chandler told us, adding, "So I made an investment in the company, and have now been working behind the scenes with the team with our teams to try to get it in the glasses of as many people possible around the world. It's tequila for tequila people."

Michael says the brand's values line up perfectly with what he believes ... so it was a partnership that made sense.

"It's exactly what I try to be -- authentic, true to myself," Chandler said, adding, "I'm excited about it and we're gonna take it to the moon!"

Of course, over the years athletes and entertainers alike have made huge sums of money in the liquor industry. Perhaps none had more success than McGregor, who raked in hundreds of millions of dollars on Proper 12 whiskey.

We also talked to Chandler about fighting. Michael has been inactive for a year, having last fought in November 2022 against Dustin Poirier.

Michael and Conor, last season's "The Ultimate Fighter" coaches, are supposed to scrap ... but, does Chandler believe it's going to happen?

The answer is a resounding yes.

"From everything that I've been hearing, first quarter of 2024 is when the [Conor McGregor] fight will be happening," Mike told us.

While he's on ... hiatus, MC says he's been studying Conor, from his past fights to his current interviews.