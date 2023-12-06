Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Henry Winkler Pays Tribute to Norman Lear After TV Icon's Death

NORMAN LEAR HENRY WINKLER PAYS TRIBUTE ... TV's Forward-Thinking Icon

12/6/2023 1:51 PM PT
BECOMING WHOLE
TMZ.com

Henry Winkler is applauding legendary producer Norman Lear for making an enormous impact on America's TV landscape, and even bigger ... on American society.

Being a TV icon himself, "The Fonz" joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live," and admitted it's not easy to find the right words to describe someone like Norman, who accomplished so much in life, with "grace, intelligence, and fun."

Remembering Norman Lear
Launch Gallery
Remembering Norman Lear Launch Gallery
Getty

Henry shared an anecdote about Norman's 101st birthday party, where someone asked how he felt about reaching that age, and he wittily responded ... "Not as good as I'll be at 102!"

His point being, Norman -- who passed away Tuesday -- was always a forward-thinking guy, who used his art to help Americans see the best and worst in themselves ... tackling topics like homosexuality, racism, the Vietnam War and women's rights -- which had never been done before on TV.

henry winkler the fonz and beyond book
Celadon Books

As for Henry ... well, his memoir, "Being Henry: The Fonz ... and Beyond," is approaching one month on the New York Times Bestseller list -- and after 50 years in showbiz, he told us why he's just now discovering his true self.

Ya gotta see the perfect metaphor he dropped on us to encapsulate his awesome career. Easy to see why Henry's known as the nicest guy in Hollywood!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later