John Lennon's Beatles Grammy Trustee Award Could Auction for Up to $500K

A rare piece of Beatles' history is hitting the auction block ... a Grammy given to John Lennon is expected to bring in a fortune -- so, something tells us if you wanna come together with this trophy, ya better be a multimillionaire.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, the music memorabilia-based auction house, has a unique Grammy Trustee award given to John as one of its many new lots, and this golden trophy is estimated to make up to $500,000 when it closes next week.

John, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney were each given one of the pieces of golden glory in 1972 ... and the one up for auction initially went to John.

The Trustee Award is given to those who made significant contributions to the field of recording during their careers as musicians.

Obviously, The Beatles were more than deserving, but according to the auction house John didn't see it that way -- when he was awarded the Grammy over 50 years ago, John told the president of the Grammys, "I'm not a Beatle anymore, you can keep it."

Since then, the golden gramophone has been in possession of one of John's close friends, who was also a former head of Apple Records, but now a lucky, wealthy fan can secure it for their Beatles collection.