Bill Belichick Shuts Down Questions Over Patriots Future

Bill Belichick was asked multiple times if he was going to keep his job with the New England Patriots on Wednesday ... and the legendary coach proved once again he's the king of rejecting questions he doesn't want to answer -- shutting each and every one down with his signature cold demeanor.

BB spoke with the media ahead of the Pats' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend ... and when the topic changed to his future with the team he helped lead to six Super Bowl victories, he made it clear he was only going to talk about their upcoming opponent.

Of course, there are reports Belichick is a sitting duck in Foxborough ... with some rumors stating he'll inevitably get the boot once the Pats' disappointing season is over.

Not surprisingly, Bill wasn't ready to sing like a bird about where he stands with team owner Robert Kraft ... instead, he made it clear he would much rather talk about Patrick Mahomes and Co.

"Getting ready for Kansas City," Belichick said. "That's what I'm doing."

He basically repeated himself several times using the same phrase ... which he's been known to do over the years.

