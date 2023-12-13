Luke Combs Sickened By Lawsuit Against Fan Selling Tumblers, Sends Her Money

Luke Combs is shooting down his own $250,000 lawsuit against a Florida woman who was selling $20 tumblers with his likeness -- he says he didn't know about it, and is now taking steps to help her financially.

The country music star says he was unaware his team was going after the woman in court, and, in a video he posted Wednesday morning, he says it made him sick to his stomach when he woke up to headlines about her plight.

The lawsuit was filed in an Illinois federal court, and it roped in Nicol Harness, who says she was selling $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon ... and only making $380 total. She says she didn't know she was being sued until her Amazon account froze and she learned a judge ordered her to pay $250K.

Luke says he got in touch with the woman and she told him she could not access $5,500 in her Amazon account ... and he's promising to send her double that amount, which is $11K.

What's more, Luke says he's going to start selling his own tumbler and give the proceeds to Nicol ... because she suffers from congestive heart failure and has tons of medical bills.

Luke says he pays a company to go after large-scale counterfeiters of his merchandise ... and he's not sure how Nicol's tiny operation got swept up in the lawsuit.

Nicol says she started selling the tumblers this year after going to a Luke Combs concert ... and he says he's inviting her to an upcoming show so he can also apologize in person.