Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher Died After Battle with Lung Cancer

ANDRE BRAUGHER DIED AFTER LUNG CANCER BATTLE

12/14/2023 10:54 AM PT
Remembering Andre Braugher
Launch Gallery
Remembering Andre Braugher Launch Gallery
Getty

Andre Braugher passed away following a battle with lung cancer, TMZ has confirmed.

Andre's rep tells us the Emmy-winning actor was diagnosed with the disease a few months earlier ... and he passed away Monday at age 61.

terry crews and andre braugher Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Everett Collection

Andre was a beloved member of the TV community ... having starred in all 153 episodes of the police comedy series, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

His costar Terry Crews thanked Andre for his advice, kindness, and friendship in an emotional tribute after the tragic news emerged.

Andre Braugher last seen
Getty

Andre was also known for his work on NBC's "Homicide: Life on the Street" and comedy-drama "Men of a Certain Age" -- while his movie roles included "Frequency," "The Mist," and "City of Angels."

The Julliard alum bagged 2 Primetime Emmy Awards during his celebrated career -- and on the personal front, was husband to Ami Brabson and their 3 children.

NY Times was the first to break the news that he passed away due to lung cancer.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later