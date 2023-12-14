Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebs Pack Grand Opening of Las Vegas' Fontainebleau Hotel

12/14/2023 7:18 AM PT
Fountainbleau Opens In Las Vegas
Las Vegas seemingly sucked up all of Hollywood -- folks like Kim Kardashian, Cher, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and many more showed flocked to the desert for the grand opening of the city's new resort.

The Fontainebleau Hotel -- a longtime Miami landmark -- just expanded to Sin City with a brand new $3.7 billion luxury resort/casino, and Wednesday night's opening had celebs swarming to schmooze, entertain and, of course, gamble!

Tom, Kim, Kendall, and Cher were just the tip of the iceberg -- Sylvester Stallone threw on a tux and stepped out for some fun, showing up with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

ROLLIN' WITH THE G.O.A.T.
Lenny Kravitz was lookin' sharp outside the massive hotel, as were "Breaking Bad" stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

Eva Longoria, Tyga, Ivanka Trump, Tommy Hilfiger, Keith Urban, Alice Cooper, "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban and music icon Paul Anka were just a few more of the big names pullin' up for the grand opening of Jeff Soffer's resort.

ON HIS SUIT & TIE SH*T
Paul and Keith also performed for the crowd Wednesday night ... as did Justin Timberlake, inside David Grutman's LIV Nightclub, which also celebrated its grand opening.

Fontainebleau certainly knows how to draw a big crowd, and everybody won big on the tables!! Kidding, it's still Vegas, folks.

