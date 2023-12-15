Donald Trump's Jab At Joe Biden Over Deadly Lemonade Is Bogus, Fake Quotes

Donald Trump's going viral for jabbing President Biden over a couple deaths linked to Panera lemonade ... but someone's putting words in Trump's mouth because it's all bogus.

Here's the deal ... there are a series of screenshots from a recent Trump speech going viral online, and they claim to quote Trump blaming Biden for two deaths linked to a new drink from Panera.

Trump and Biden are easy targets here ... it's not crazy to believe Trump would go after Biden for such a story, but it turns out lots of folks are being duped ... because the quotes are totally fake.

The viral images have made up quotes attributed to Trump, where he's saying ... "Everything is bad under Biden. Even the lemonade is killing people. Did you see that? People drink lemonade and die."

The fake Trump quote is referencing a couple recent deaths linked to Panera's new Charged Lemonade, which is super caffeinated.

Other fake Trump quotes included ... "The lemonade didn't kill you when I was president. It was tasty and fun to drink. We loved the lemonade, didn't we?"

Another falsely quotes as Trump saying ... "We did, but not under Biden. Bacon is more money. Gas is more money. The lemonade is more money and it kills you."

The fourth and final says ... "When life hands you lemons, Joe Biden kills you with them."

The screenshots and fake closed captioning is from Trump's recent speech in Iowa ... but anyone watching the speech will find out there's no mention of lemonade whatsoever.