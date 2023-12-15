E.T. Animatronic Head Sells For $635K at Auction

The original mechanical animatronic head from Steven Spielberg's "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" has sold, and as you'd expect ... it went for an astronomical final bid.

A whopping $635,000 was shelled out for the iconic piece created by legendary special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi. It's composed of a metal frame and a foam latex outer skin, which could activate the pulsation of veins in some close-up scenes.

The 1982 movie centered around a young boy befriending an alien stranded on Earth ... catapulting the likes of Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas to mega-stardom.

The sale was made through Julien's Auction, which joined forces with TCM Presents during a 4-day star-studded auction event entitled "Hollywood Legends" -- and it all kicked off Thursday with a "Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens" themed evening in Beverly Hills.

Other pop culture memorabilia auctioned off included a "Lost in Space" Robot Model B-9 selling for $455,000 ... and a "Conan The Destroyer" sword netting $45,500 -- 4 times more than it was estimated to bag.