Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' Princess Leia Dress Hits Auction for $1 Million

May Force and $1 Million Be with You!!!

Carrie Fisher fans now have a shot at an iconic piece of "Star Wars" history ... Princess Leia's dress is up for grabs, but it's gonna take way more than Obi-Wan's help to snag it!

The one-of-a-kind costume has hit the auction block at Propstore Auction. It was worn by the late actress in the OG 1977 film, "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" ... and the auction house estimates it will fetch between $1 mil to $2 mil.

The 3-day auction also features several other non 'Star Wars'-related pieces of Hollywood memorabilia. For instance, Batman's Batpod -- used by Christian Bale in "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises" -- is also up for grabs, and will likely draw a similar price as Leia's gown.

Other items on the block include the evil clown doll from Steven Spielberg's classic 1982 film "Poltergeist", which is expected to go for $200K to $400K.

And film fans can also bid on props from modern hits, like Chris Pratt's light-up "Star-Lord" helmet from the 2014 flick, "Guardians of the Galaxy".

Harry Potter's distressed costume, worn by Daniel Radcliffe in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" is up for grabs, and figures to go for at least $75K. Steep price, for sure, but it does come with the glasses.