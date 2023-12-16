AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead at 77

Colin Burgess -- the original drummer for AC/DC -- has died, this according to the heavy metal band's Facebook page.

In a statement posted Friday night, the iconic group wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin." His cause of death was not disclosed.

In 1973, Burgess became a member of AC/DC with sibling guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young, singer Dave Evans and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

Burgess didn't last very long after AC/DC cut their first hit, "Can I Sit Next to You Girl" and played their first gig at Chequers nightclub in Sydney, Australia.

Within a year, Burgess was given the boot after the band accused him of getting wasted on stage during a 1974 performance. The drummer tried to save his job by claiming someone had spiked his drink, but his excuse fell on deaf ears.

AC/DC replaced him with a number of other drummers, including longtime member Phil Rudd. The group even re-recorded "Can I Sit Next To You Girl" with Rudd on drums.

Burgess also played drums in a popular Australian rock band called The Masters Apprentices between 1968 to 1972. In 1988, he and the other members of the group were inducted into Australia's ARIA Hall Of Fame.

Burgess was 77.