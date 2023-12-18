Rashard Mendenhall Suggests Replacing Pro Bowl W/ All-Black Vs. All-White Game

Rashard Mendenhall wants to see the NFL's annual All-Star game get a big-time makeover ... suggesting the Pro Bowl evolve into -- get this -- a contest that pits the league's Black players vs. its white ones.

The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers star came up with the eyebrow-raising idea after he said he became agitated listening to white people break down NFL action.

"I'm sick of average white guys commenting on football," the former Super Bowl champion said in a post on X.

I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023 @R_Mendenhall

"Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football."

The statement was polarizing ... though ex-NFL star J.J. Watt actually seemed to have some kind of fun entertaining the idea.

"We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie," Watt said in a comment on the post. "Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek [Hill]." He added a crying/laughing emoji as well.