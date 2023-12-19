Insomniac Game Studio Hacked, Wolverine Project Leaked In Breach

Insomniac, one of the most successful video game makers in the world, was recently the victim of a massive hack ... and parts of the highly anticipated Wolverine game were among the troves of material leaked in the breach.

According to multiple reports, hackers from the ransomware group Rhysida were able to gain access to over 1.3 million files accounting for nearly 1.7 terabytes of data, which included maps and even gameplay from the Marvel-inspired game. Dates for future releases, including Spider-Man 3, were also amid the leaks ... which even exposed the personal information of some Insomniac employees.

Hackers reportedly demanded a healthy ransom as a trade for not making the material public ... but Insomniac opted not to pay the nearly $2.1 million (50 bitcoins).

When the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, Rhysida pushed publish and the internet was flooded with the leaked, albeit mostly incomplete footage ... which revealed massive spoilers.

Gamers have been (somewhat) patiently waiting for Wolverine since Insomniac first dropped an animated preview in 2021 at a Playstation Showcase event ... however, no actual gameplay had been seen before the leak.

Aside from Wolverine, information on SM3, Venom, and an X-Men game was also made public.

The hack represents the second major breach for Sony ... which has owned Insomniac since mid-2019. Remember, Sony Pictures was the victim of a massive hack in late 2014, resulting in substantial losses for the company.

As for Tuesday's leak, a spokesperson for Sony says none of their other subsidiaries were affected by the hack.