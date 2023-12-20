'Jay and Silent Bob' Star Jason Mewes Performs At Daughter's Nutcracker Play

Jason Mewes is going from stoner comedian to candidate for father of the year ... because he had a big role dancing ballet in his daughter's production of "The Nutcracker."

Jay performed in his daughter Logan's play earlier this month, dancing alongside other dads of the cast.

It sounds like Jason's daddy-daughter ballet gig was a year in the making ... we're told Logan saw the 'Nutcracker' last Christmas at the Marat Daukayev School of Ballet in Los Angeles and loved it so much, she had her parents enroll her in the school's ballet classes.

Rehearsals for this year's play have been going on since at least October, which is when Jason was approached about being a Dancing Dad.

We're told Jason was first approached by Pamela Daukayev, the school's executive director and Marat's wife, with Jason agreeing despite having no clue what being a Dancing Dad entailed.

Jason's ballet responsibilities included 4 dances onstage in costume with ballerina Lola Vernetti ... plus helping the other 27 Dancing Dads assist the crew and move furniture and set pieces between scenes. No easy task to say the least.

We're told Jason rehearsed several times a week leading up to the big show ... and he also participated in daily tech rehearsals onstage the week before the performance.

Logan sounds like a pretty good dancer herself ... we're told she earned a demi-solo ballet routine in the Pulcinella scene -- a 21-section ballet.

We're told Jason feels the experience is one of his best moments as a father ... and Logan was proud to have him onstage with her.