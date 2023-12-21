Sydney Sweeney Talks Glen Powell Romance Rumors Again, 'I Care For Him'

Sydney Sweeney is back at it, addressing those rumors she's hooking up with her "Anyone But You" costar Glen Powell -- and doing her best to make you believe there might have been something there.

The actress says she's been A-OK with the swirling speculation despite being engaged to Jonathan Davino -- but as for Glen, he's had a rough time with it all ... especially following his split from GF Gigi Paris earlier this year (which only escalated the rumors).

Speaking to Glamour, Syd says their time filming in Australia was a beautiful experience for them, so Glen's distress over the situation dampened the overall mood ... but she still cares for him a lot.

When it comes to her IRL romance with fiancé Jonathan, she likes to keep it on the DL ... cause she's wary of people building celebs up to tear them down.

For the record, Jonathan's been involved in the rom-com as a producer, and Syd calls him her "producing partner" ... insinuating there'd be no opportunity for behind-the-scenes hanky panky with Glen.

Though there's plenty on-screen ... with SS and GP seen in a steamy naked shower scene in the trailer -- so imagine how raunchy the full-length, R-rated film will be!

And, that's exactly what Sydney, Glen and the studio behind the film want you to do. It's show BUSINESS, folks.