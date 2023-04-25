Sydney Sweeney Still Engaged, Not Dating Glen Powell Despite Rumors

Sydney Sweeney is still with her fiancé Jonathan Davino and is NOT dating Glen Powell, multiple sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... this coming on the heels of a swarm of rumors pinning them together.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Sydney is still living with Jonathan and all is well between them -- they are still engaged. We're told Glen and Sydney are not dating.

Glen and Sydney have been filming for months ... the flirting, we're told, is tied to the rom-com.

Sydney was spotted with a massive diamond ring last year from Jonathan, and the 2 started dating back in 2018.

She mentioned in a February interview with Cosmo she doesn't like dating people in the entertainment industry ... makes sense, he's in the restaurant biz.

A clip of Glen and Sydney goofing around on a couch went viral, showing him dipping her while they both were full of laughs -- folks online took it as a major red flag.

The costars were then seen at CinemaCon to promote their new flick, getting just as close while posing for pics -- looking adoringly at each other. We're told there's less here than meets the eye.