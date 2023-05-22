Sydney Sweeney Seen Wearing Her Engagement Ring For First Time in Nearly a Year

Sydney Sweeney is making it crystal clear she and her fiancé are doing just fine ... rocking her engagement ring for the first time in a very long time.

The "Euphoria" star was spotted in Cannes, leaving the Hotel Martinez with her fiancé Jonathan Davino by her side. More notably, she was wearing her bling on THAT finger --- something we've rarely seen this past year.

Now, she wasn't exactly flaunting her engagement ring -- she was holding on to Jonathan's arm, but you can see the diamond is indeed on her left hand.

It's significant after the flirty behavior and speculation with her costar Glen Powell. Remember, they seemed to start getting cozy while shooting their rom-com in Australia ... and thereafter.

As you know, GP's girlfriend wound up dumping him. But, Sydney has maintained there's no trouble in paradise for her and Jonathan ... with a source telling us they're still very much together and engaged, although she wasn't always wearing her ring.

Only last month was SS and her man were seen for the first time together since all the GP rumors -- but they didn't look super smitten, mainly staying stoic as photogs snapped shots ... and yeah, still no ring.

Sydney and Jonathan started dating back in 2018, and she was first seen with a massive diamond ring sometime last year. At some point, she stopped wearing it publicly.