Sydney Sweeney's Fiance Spotted With Packed Bags Amid Breakup Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino are still engaged -- at least publicly -- but after her costar's relationship just imploded, there's a growing mystery over when another shoe might drop.

Jonathan Davino was photographed earlier this week leaving their home. Not a big deal, but he had bags packed as he left the house. Along with his luggage -- golf clubs and a dog bed.

It's entirely possible he was just going on a golfing trip. Also, earlier Tuesday -- the day the pics were shot -- he was walking Sydney's dog, Tank, so maybe the pooch is going on the golfing trip and all is well.

On the other hand, Sydney was seen earlier this week without her engagement ring, and the timing is interesting. The photo of a ringless Sydney was shot Thursday, 2 days after Jonathan left with bags packed.

As you probably know, Sydney's costar, Glen Powell, is now a single man after his girlfriend Gigi Paris, very publicly said she's moving on.

Rumors have been swirling that there's more than a professional relationship between Sydney and Glen, and those rumors were in part fueled by the 2 of them after appearing on a red carpet earlier this week looking adoringly at each other.