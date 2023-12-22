Charlie Sheen Cops Say Neighbor Tried To Strangle Him

COPS SAY NEIGHBOR TRIED TO STRANGLE HIM

Love thy neighbor ... or maybe not in Charlie Sheen's case.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... LASD responded to Charlie's L.A. area home Wednesday for a neighborly dispute. Officers say Charlie's neighbor, a 47-year-old woman, forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door after hearing a knock.

We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him ... and then went back to her own house.

Our sources say paramedics came to the scene ... but Charlie was not transported to the hospital.

We're told Charlie doesn't understand what prompted the incident but this apparently isn't his first issue with her ... he told deputies he believes the same woman squirted some type of sticky liquid on his car recently.

A source close to Charlie adds to TMZ that he spoke to the woman after the car incident ... and their conversation was something to the effect of letting bygones be bygones.

They also tell us the woman dumped trash in front of Charlie's door a day before the attack. Charlie is the one who called 911.