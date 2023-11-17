Rapper Russ's Home Burglarized, Tells Cops Guns and Girlfriend's Car Stolen

Russ says he's the victim of a home burglary in Georgia ... telling cops thieves made off with five guns, a pair of designer purses and his girlfriend's Mercedes-Benz.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the Roswell Police Department says the rapper called them a little before 1 AM Friday and reported seeing burglars on his home security camera.

Cops say when they got there the front door was open and the place had clearly been ransacked ... though the alleged burglars appeared to be long gone.

Russ, who was not home at the time, got on FaceTime with the officers as they toured the home ... telling them 5 firearms were taken, as well as two purses and his girlfriend's 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG.

Police say the "Losin Control" rapper told them the guns taken included a pair of Glock 19s, a CZ Scorpion and two Walther handguns ... all 9mm firearms.

As for the designer bags ... Russ claims thieves made off with two Chanel purses, a pink one valued at $15k and a black one valued at $9k.

Cops say an initial review of surveillance footage shows at least two people entering the home from the basement patio door around 10:15 PM Thursday ... before walking right out the front door around midnight with backpacks and suitcases.