Flavor Flav Never Beefed with Chuck D, Swifties Helped New Public Enemy Art

FLAVOR FLAV 'ME & CHUCK NEVER BEEFED!!!' Swifties Helped Secure New P.E. Art

12/22/2023 12:20 AM PT
SWIFTIES COMIN' IN CLUTCH
Flavor Flav has nothing but kind words for his Public Enemy partner Chuck D in the run-up to their new single "Everywhere Man" -- and while they didn't talk for a while, he insists there was no real beef.

We've got Flav on "TMZ Live" Friday, and he told us he's been plagued by queries on when P.E. would reunite -- but he says there couldn't be a reunion because they never broke up -- they merely took a long break.

Public Enemy Flavor Flav and Chuck D
Getty

Despite a few years of headline-grabbing drama between them, Flav says he loves Chuck -- and the feeling is mutual.

He acknowledges sometimes people don't see eye to eye, and in those instances, he says they both pull it back together and keep things moving.

On the music front, Flav is ecstatic with his new single, which features Chuck and is set for wide release on Jan. 10. It also comes with cool artwork by a graphic designer named Aimee Johnson.

8/8/23
FLAV SHARES THE LOVE

Like most things this year, there's a Taylor Swift connection -- yes, even to Public Enemy. Flav says Swifties on social media actually pointed him in Aimee's direction when he posted about needing artistic help.

taylor swift flavor flav
Getty

Check out the video ... Flav, who is a major Swiftie himself, dropped a sports analogy on us to relay his thanks to Tay Tay's fans.

In his words, "Swifties are gifts."

Old news is old news!
