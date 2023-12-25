'Very Cavallari' Star Shannon Ford Gets Hitched In Secret

Congratulations are in order for former 'Very Cavallari' star Shannon Ford ... who secretly tied the knot earlier this summer.

A county clerk in Williamson, Tennessee, confirmed to TMZ she had a marriage certificate for Shannon and James Middleton -- a training, nutrition & mindset coach from the UK ... NOT to be confused for Kate, Princess of Wales's brother.

The date of their courthouse marriage is listed on papers as July 25, 2023 -- though it looks like public celebrations began two months later ... with Shannon flashing her humongous engagement ring in IG snaps shared Sept.

Clearly, Shannon is infatuated ... with her lovey-dovey snaps and clips captioned, "I'll fancy you forever 🤍" and "I'd marry you with paper rings, but I'm so glad I don't have to @james.middleton_ !!! ❤️❤️❤️" -- while showing off her rock up close.

While they're already formally husband and wife ... plans for a more extravagant wedding are well underway ... with podcast host Shannon revealing back in November they'd secured a venue after 48 hours in Italy.

For now, it's unknown when Shannon's Italian wedding will take place ... but her former friend and boss Kristin Cavallari definitely won't be in attendance.