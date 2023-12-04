Kristin Cavallari Slammed for Advising Women to Sleep with Guys Whenever

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari says that women shouldn't have to wait before jumping into bed with a dude ... instead suggesting they should bang away whenever, but not everyone agrees.

The reality star shared her latest advice on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, a clip of which she threw up on IG ... in which she says she's rethought the rules of dating as it pertains to when to sleep with a potential partner.

Once upon a time, KC says she was of the mind that women needed to wait a few dates before hopping in the sack -- but now, she says she realizes that "it doesn't f****** matter" and that gals should do it if/when they feel like it's right.

From her POV, there's no time like the present -- and if there's chemistry, she says why not ... screw to your heart's desire. Sounds pretty progressive and empowering, but it appears some more traditional women are firing at her in her comments over this.

One woman simply called it "Trash advice," and another said it was the worst thing Kristin to recommend to young women, especially in today's society. Somebody else took a pot shot at her and said, "That's why you're divorced and still looking for someone at 40+."

Others elaborated a bit further, saying that Kristin leaning into hookup culture is actually damaging to women's psyche ... and that it doesn't actually help form strong relationships or bonds with men they want to get serious with. Lots of opinions of course -- but it seems the vast majority of folks aren't on board.

Kristin's renewed perspective on putting out seems to be in line with recent revelations she's made since she and Jay Cutler went their separate ways -- including the fact that she hooked up with Tyler Cameron recently.