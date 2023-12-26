Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Charged With Assault After Alleged Attack

Charlie Sheen's neighbor has officially been charged with a felony after the cops accused her of trying to strangle the actor.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Electra Schrock with one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury -- and she's now being held on $75,000 bail, pending her arraignment.

TMZ broke the story … cops were called to Charlie's L.A. apartment last Wednesday after he called 911 to report that Schrock barged into his home and attacked him when he answered her knock on his door.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Shrock ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him before she returned to her own apartment on a higher floor.

Given the two are neighbors, police didn't have a tough time tracking down Shrock and arresting her. She was booked into the LA County jail.

This may not have been the first time Shock had a run-in with Charlie, who allegedly told officers Shrock recently squirted a sticky substance on his car.