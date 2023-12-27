Hollywood may be mostly glitz n' glam under the the Cali sun, but these athletic stars are gettin' down n' dirty in the winter snow! From snowboarding to snowmobiling, there's no winter sport these celebs are backing down from.

Busting out in their frosty attire, Devon Windsor snapped her way up the mountain, Camila Mendes made snowmobiling athletic but cute, and before shredding some gnar ... TikToker Jack Wright shared a shredded shirtless selfie on the snow tops!