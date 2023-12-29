Wrestling Star Kurtis 'Mad Kurt' Chapman Dead At 26

Pro wrestling star Kurtis Chapman -- also known as "Mad Kurt" -- tragically died this week at the age of 26.

British wrestling promotion Revolution Pro announced the sad news Friday on Instagram, saying it's heartbroken over the "loss of our dear friend."

A cause of death was not made immediately available.

"We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life," RevPro said.

"One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten."

Chapman launched his wrestling career in 2014 with RevPro ... and instantly became a star thanks to his comedic escapades in the ring.

He won the RevPro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Title in 2017 and held onto the belt until May 2018. His last appearance was this summer ... when he successfully defended his Resurgence Arthouse title.

He also wrestled in Progress, IPW and other promotions.

Fans of Mad Kurt flooded social media with tributes following the news of his passing ... including wrestler Suge De La Geto, who said Chapman's personality made him different.

"Kurtis Chapman's sense of humor was so unique, so frustrating, he somehow made you love him and hate him at the same time," De La Geto said on X.

"Just a big kid that was never going to grow up; always out to get the reaction or the laugh. I can't believe he's gone. Crazy to wake up to."