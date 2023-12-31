'Mean Streets' Star Richard Romanus Dead at 80

Richard Romanus -- famous from his memorable role in "Mean Streets" -- has died.

The actor's son, Robert, broke the sad news this weekend, telling THR his father had passed away Dec. 23 at a private hospital in Volos, Greece. The exact circumstances of his death remain unclear, and an official cause has yet to be announced.

Romanus hadn't acted in much since the early 2000s, with his last credited role being in Disney's "The Young Black Stallion" from 2003. Still, his career was noteworthy ... especially his turn as the villain in one of Scorsese's first films.

Of course, he played Michael the loan shark in 'MS' ... his character grows impatient with Robert De Niro's Johnny Boy after constantly ducking/dodging him on a fat debt owed.

Fans might also remember him for playing Richard La Penna in a few episodes of "The Sopranos" ... not to mention roles in other big shows like "Tenspeed and Brown Shoe," "Foul Play," "Strike Force," "Hill Street Blues," "The A-Team," "Cagney & Lacey," "Johnny Bago" and more.

Outside of "Mean Streets," Romanus' movie credits include ... "Wizards," "Sitting Ducks," "Heavy Metal," "Pandemonium," "Strangers Kiss," "Protocol," "Murphy's Law," "Oscar" and many others.

He's survived by his son, his wife and his famous younger brother, Robert. Romanus was 80.