'Love is Blind' Renee Poche Sues Netflix, Claims Love Match Was Violent Addict

"Love is Blind" contestant Renee Poche says the producers behind the Netflix reality show paired her with a walking red flag, and are trying to bankrupt her for speaking out ... so now, she's suing.

Renee, who appears in season five of the popular reality dating show, is going after Netflix and 'LIB' production company Delirium TV ... claiming they matched her with a lying, violent, emotionally unstable drug addict and forced her to spend long stretches alone with him despite her concerns.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Renee says her pre-determined match, Carter Wall, was unemployed, addicted to drugs and alcohol, estranged from his family, homeless, violent and dead broke when producers matched them up for the cameras.

In the show, contestants go to separate pods to meet their dates, flirting and conversing through speakers while unable to see the other person. In order to meet in person, two contestants have to first get engaged and then are swept off to a Mexican resort for a vacation before being sent to their hometowns to plan the wedding.

Renee says she initially hit it off with Carter, but claims she later found out he was lying through his teeth and was far from marriage material.

In her suit, Renee says production put her through a rigorous background check and claims Delirium must have known about Carter's "troubling issues" and "mental instability." She says she became terrified to spend time with him but claims producers forced them to film together for long periods.

Renee claims Carter was emotionally abusive on and off camera, heavily abused drugs and alcohol and physically threatened a camera operator in Mexico.

She says producers threatened her with legal action if she did not move forward with the engagement, and when they got to his Texas hometown, producers warned her to ensure Carter had no access to firearms or weapons because they were concerned he would hurt Renee, himself or others.

Renee also claims producers admonished her for not giving Carter a chance and encouraged her to keep filming with him.

Once the show wrapped, Renee says she was informed her relationship with Carter would be axed from the program ... and she claims it's because Carter threatened to commit suicide if the footage aired.

Renee's since called off the engagement and spoken out about her experience in various podcasts, and she claims Netflix and Delirium are trying to ruin her for going public.

She says Delirium claims she's violating her NDA and is seeking $4 million from her as a result ... despite her earning only $8,000 to be on the show.

Renee says the NDA is actually unlawful though ... and she wants a declaration from the court that the NDA is illegal, invalid and unenforceable ... and she's going after Netflix and Delirium for damages.