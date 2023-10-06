'Love Is Blind' Producers Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of Contestant

"Love Is Blind" producers are being taken to court ... after one of the contestants claims she was sexually assaulted -- and says the incident might've been caught on camera.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Tran Dang -- a contestant on season 5 who was never featured in the final product -- is coming after production companies Delirium TV and Kinetic Content for the alleged incident, which she says went down in 2022.

Dang says she got engaged to fellow contestant Thomas Smith while spending time in the pods ... but claims he sexually assaulted her while filming in Mexico.

She claims Smith "incessantly groped" her, exposed her to his naked body, and "forcibly and repeatedly made sexual contact" with her -- without her consent. Dang says she brought her concerns to producers but alleges they were "swept aside."

She's also suing producers for false imprisonment, claiming she was required to remain on-call in her hotel room and subjected to around-the-clock surveillance that left her "unable to exercise her will in going anywhere she was lawfully allowed to go."

She thinks the 24-hour surveillance means most of the alleged incidents ended up on film.

Dang is seeking more than $1 million in damages, claiming she's suffered extreme emotional distress, pain, mental anguish, and suffering as a result of the ordeal.

"LIB" creator Chris Coelen spoke to People, which was first to report the lawsuit ... saying he supports anyone who comes forward with sexual assault claims, but adds he was "never told that she felt unsafe or experienced any of the allegations that she made."

Delirium and Kinetic Content say Dang's claims are meritless, too.