'Love Is Blind' Inspires Special Package at Mexican Resort From Netflix Show

The Mexican luxury resort where "Love Is Blind" filmed part of the latest season is now offering fans a special vacation package ... and, best of all, you don't have to propose to a complete stranger.

The Netflix dating show filmed 2 post-pod episodes at Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Cancún, and the resort is looking to cash in on its newfound reality show fame by putting together an all-inclusive package they're calling the "Love Is Blind" experience.

Here's what the more than $1,200 a night package includes ... an upgrade to a 1,300-square-foot suite with ocean views, plunge pool, walk-in shower, jacuzzi and romantic decor ... plus some sparkling wine and chocolate truffles upon arrival

"Love Is Blind" fans also get 50% off roundtrip transportation from Cancún International Airport ... and a $100 credit toward a private stargazing tour, oceanfront picnic or another romantic experience.

The package even includes a 7-step hydrotherapy session at the spa ... complete with a eucalyptus-scented steam room with chromotherapy, polar pool, aromatherapy sensory shower, sauna, jacuzzi and a multi-sensory pool. We're talking pure relaxation.

These same amenities were showcased on the Netflix show ... and Grand Velas Riviera Maya is offering the "Love Is Blind" package through December 15.