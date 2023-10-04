'Love is Blind' Izzy Zapata Handsy with Mystery Woman, Not Fiancée Stacy Snyder

"Love is Blind" star Ismael "Izzy" Zapata's engagement to the woman he met on the hit Netflix series looks to be in jeopardy because she isn't the woman who joined him during a recent stop at a tattoo shop.

If you're a fan and haven't seen the new season yet ... here's your spoiler alert!

Now, witnesses tell TMZ ... Izzy and a mystery female companion were at Hermosa Ink Collective Monday in Hermosa Beach, CA. We're told it seemed like they were together on a date, and at one point, Izzy rested his hand on her leg.

Izzy also shared some pics Monday on Instagram, showing himself grabbing a drink and downing some pizza in Hermosa Beach ... but he left the woman out of all the images.

We should note -- Izzy's wearing the same outfit in his IG shots as he wore to the tattoo shop, so it seems like a good bet the unknown woman was taking the photos for him.

Izzy's date is significant because fans of the show know he and Stacy Snyder are 1 of the 2 remaining couples from the pods currently on the show ... and on last week's episode, Stacy's dad, Dale, grilled Izzy about his intentions in their relationship.