'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce from Nick Thompson

"Love Is Blind" star Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson ... putting an end to their year-long marriage just a few weeks after openly talking about their plans for a family.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, show Danielle filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. Fans of the show remember Danielle and Nick saying "I Do" at the end of season 2, tying the knot in June of last year.

They were one of the two couples that actually got hitched by the end of the season ... the other being Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones.

Last month, Danielle revealed her and Nick's plans to redo their big day in an interview with Us Weekly ... saying she missed out on a bachelorette party and was hoping to do it big when the time was right.

She also hinted at growing their fam, saying she can't wait to have kids with Nick, adding they've thought about trying down the line.